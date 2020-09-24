SC turns down apology of Mirza Iftikharuddin in insulting video case

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court (SC) of Pakistan has once again turned down apology of Mirza Iftikharuddin in derogatory video case against the judiciary and judges, ARY News reported on Thursday.

A two-member bench of the apex court, comprising Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed and Justice Ijazul Ahsan today heard the case.

At the outset of the hearing, the counsel of Mirza Iftikharuddin pleaded the court to accept the apology of his client as he is suffering from coronavirus and had to undergo open-heart surgery.

To this, the CJP remarked, why Iftikharuddin used such language against the judiciary if he is that much sensitive? Justice Ijazul Ahsan said that the accused is currently on bail.

Later, the SC rejected apology plea of Iftikharuddin and adjourned the hearing of the case for a month.

Read more: SC indicts accused Mirza Iftikhar in insulting video case

It is pertinent to mention here that Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Gulzar Ahmed had taken suo motu notice of a video clip of Mirza Iftikharuddin on June 25 in which he had used derogatory language against the judiciary and judges.

The wife of Justice Qazi Faiz Isa had filed a petition at the Islamabad Police Station Secretariat regarding the video in which she said that a man in the video had threatened to kill her husband Qazi Faiz Isa, a Supreme Court judge.

