SC upholds SHC’s verdict of barring PIA CEO Arshad Malik from working

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court (SC) on Tuesday upheld Sindh High Court’s verdict barring Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) CEO Air Marshal Arshad Malik from performing his duties as the airline’s chief executive officer.

The petition was heard by three-member bench of the SC headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Gulzar Ahmed.

The court rejecting the plea of PIA’s counsel against the verdict of SHC, sought case details from the province’s top court.

The CJP in his remarks to the PIA’ counsel said, “It would be better to ask Arshad Malik to leave PIA”, and added that it is not a private property of anyone.

The court observed that one who was appointed on deputation in the national flag-carrier, had enrolled 10 more people in the organisation.

CJP Gulzar Ahmed remarked the rules and procedures are very much clear in terms of the appointment of the chief operating officer for PIA.

“The court will review the appointment process of PIA CEO”, the top judge continued.

Justice Sajjad Ali Shah said he has gone through a news regarding contract award worth rupees 70mn to a company formed just five months earlier. “Don’t know the news is right or wrong.”

However the court granted permission to the PIA board to run its administrative matters and adjourned the further hearing into the plea for two weeks.

