SC wants CDA to make regularisation process more transparent

ISLAMABAD: Hearing the Bani Gala encroachment case, the Supreme Court directed on Monday the Capital Development Authority (CDA) to make the regularisation of constructions more transparent.

A three-judge apex court bench, headed by Justice Umar Ata Bandial, directed the authority to furnish a report on the quality of water in Korang Nullah after the court was informed that housing societies were disposing of untreated sewage into it.

Justice Bandial remarked that the housing societies should be stopped from polluting the drain.

He said all societies need to have sewerage treatment plants. He said a no-objection certificate should be given on the condition that societies will install their own treatment plants.

No treatment plant at the drain is operational, the SC judge noted, adding a structure has been erected but it has not been operating.

The hearing was put off for an indefinite period.

