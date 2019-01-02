SC issues written order of Dec 31 hearing of fake bank accounts case

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court (SC) has issued a written order of December 31st hearing of money laundering through fictitious bank accounts case.

As per the written order issued on Wednesday, the apex court said, the observation of Joint Investigation Team (JIT) related to Farooq Naek, the legal counsel of Asif Ali Zardari, were ‘irresponsible’.

The decision of nullifying the observation, pertaining to Farooq Naek, will be deliberated by the Supreme court while further reviewing the JIT report, the order read.

The top court, in its order, has directed Federal Investigation Team (FIA) to investigate the social media campaign against Pakistan Peoples Party’s lawyer Latif Khosa.

Expressing concerns over the report submitted by the JIT in mega money laundering scam, the SC argued that the federal cabinet placed 172 suspects on the Exit Control List (ECL) merely on the basis of recommendations put forth by the investigation team.

The next hearing of the case will take place on January 7.

It is pertinent to mention here that the report of the JIT had pointed to the Zardari Group and Omni Group’s involvement in the mega money laundering scam. Following the findings of the JIT, the federal government on Dec 28 put a travel ban on 172 people, including Asif Ali Zardari, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Faryal Talpur, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, former chief minister Qaim Ali Shah and other PPP leaders and businessmen.

Comments

comments