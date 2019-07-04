Lahore airport’s only scanner out of order for two years

LAHORE: It was revealed that the only scanner of Allama Iqbal International Airport of Lahore is nonfunctional for two years.

As per details, the vehicles used to enter the airport without being scanned by the machine.

The matter was disclosed in the report of the firing incident at the Lahore airport, which took place on Wednesday.

Sources close to Airport Security Force (ASF) claimed that the Civil Aviation Authority was apprised every month about the nonfunctional scanner, but nothing was done in this regard.

There is only one scanner installed to check vehicles going towards the departure lounge, and for the parking area, there is no machine to scan vehicles, sources revealed.

An inspection team has reached Lahore from Japan to investigate the inoperative scanner. The team will soon present its report on the matter.

A day earlier, two people were killed in a firing incident in the parking area of Allama Iqbal International Airport. The bodies were identified as Zain and Nafees. Both the victims were coming back to the country after performing Umrah, the police said.

The ASF personnel took two suspects into custody from the airport.

According to Superintendent Police (SP) Safdar Raza Qazmi, the incident of firing appeared to be a result of personal enmity.

