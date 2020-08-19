Scattered rainfall forecast for southeastern parts of Sindh

KARACHI: Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast scattered rainfall in southeastern parts of Sindh under the influence of a weather system over the Northeast Arabian sea, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

In a weather advisory, the met office Tuesday said that “an offshore trough deepened over Northeast Arabian sea and adjoining Rann of Kutch, India resulting in penetration of monsoon currents in Southeast Sindh”.

“Under its influence scattered Rain/Thunderstorms are likely in Tharparker, Badin, Mirpur Khas, Umerkot, Sanghar, Hyderabad, and Karachi districts (on Tuesday and Wednesday).

The weather department has forecast partly cloudy to cloudy weather in Karachi today with drizzle or light rainfall and chances of thunderstorm tonight and tomorrow morning.

The met office has also predicted hot weather in most of districts in Balochistan with likely rainfall in Lasbela, Khuzdar, Barkhan and adjoining areas.

Met office yesterday forecast widespread rains from Wednesday to Friday with likely entry of strong monsoon currents from Wednesday in the country.

According to PMD new monsoon system will produce widespread rains in the country during next three to four days.

Fairly Widespread rain-thundershower expected from coming Wednesday to Friday in Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Lahore, Sargodha, Mianwali, Faisalabad and Sahiwal in upper Punjab, Chitral, Dir, Swat, Kohistan, Shangla, Abbottabad, Peshawar, Mardan, Charsadda and Kohat in Khyber Pakhtunkhuwa and Kashmir, according to the weather forecast.

Heavy to very heavy falls are expected in Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Lahore, Sargodha, Abbottabad, Charsadda, Mardan, Peshawar, Nowshera and Kashmir.

Scattered rain-thundershowers are expected in Bhakkar, Layyah, Multan, D.G. Khan, Bahawalpur, Waziristan, Bannu, D.I Khan, Zhob, Musakhel and Barkhan during the period, weather report said.

The met office also cautioned that heavy rainfall may generate flash flooding in local nullah/streams of Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir and urban flooding on Thursday or Friday.

