SCBA files review plea on Supreme Court verdict in Justice Faez Isa case

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) on Wednesday filed a petition in the Supreme Court seeking to review the court’s order of sending the matter to the FBR in Justice Qazi Faez Isa case, ARY News reported.

The full court had quashed the presidential reference filed against Justice Qazi Faez Isa with instructions to the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) about an inquiry of the family’s properties.

The review petition filed in the Supreme Court argues that the Supreme Judicial Council (SJC) could not inquire into the properties of the family members and children of the judges. The SJC jurisdiction has been restricted only to judges, the petition said.

The Judge’s children and wife should be given the right of fair trial, the SCBA review plea said.

The court’s order will curtail the rights of the family members of Justice Qazi Faez Isa, the petition said.

The petition also argued that the SJC could not be directed to demand the report on the matter from the FBR. “The Supreme Judicial Council is an independent body and it could not be forced to take suo moto notice,” the review petition said.

The petition seeks the apex court to review paragraphs 3 to 11 of its brief order on the presidential reference filed against Justice Faez Isa.

Comments

comments