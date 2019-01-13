Schedule for visits of Imran Khan, Fawad to Sindh finalised

ISLAMABAD: Schedule for visits of Prime Minister Imran Khan and Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry has been finalised on Sunday, ARY News reported.

According to the schedule, Fawad Chaudhry will make a two-day visit, prior to the prime minister, on January 15 and 16. While, PM Imran Khan will arrive in Sindh on a one-day visit on January 25.

Well informed sources said the PM would hold meetings with leaders of like-minded parties including the Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA). He will pay a visit to the residence of GDA leader Ali Gohar Mahar, who had invited him, in Khangarh, Ghotki.

The meetings are expected to discuss the matters pertaining to Sindh.

Sources further added, the premier is also expected to announce a special package for the drought-hit district of the province, Tharparkar, as he is scheduled to visit the area on the same very day.

PM Khan after having lunch at the residence of Abdul Razaq Rahimon, a GDA leader in Chachro, is expected to visit the Mirza Farmhouse in Badin on January 27, on the invitation of the Federal Minister Dr Fehmida Mirza.

He will also review the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s party affairs in the province.

