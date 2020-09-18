A 10-year-old girl died after being physically punished by her teacher for getting maths questions wrong.

The girl, a student at a primary school in Sichuan Province in the south-western region of China, died hours after receiving corporal punishment from her teacher.

She was amongst eight Year 5 students punished for incorrectly answering questions during their mathematics class at the local Goapo Town Central Primary School, according to police.

The pupil, surnamed Zhang, was disciplined twice by her teacher, Wang who struck her on the palm with a ruler four times before ordering her to kneel in the classroom for five minutes.

She began to feel dizzy shortly afterward and was then taken to a hospital by her grandmother and her teacher. She died later in the afternoon.

A medic who examined her found no obvious physical injuries on the child’s body.

The teacher and the school’s principal, Yan, have both been suspended following the girl’s death. Police have launched an investigation into the incident.

