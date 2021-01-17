Schools, colleges to reopen in Sindh from tomorrow: Saeed Ghani

KARACHI: Sindh Minister for Education Saeed Ghani on Sunday said that the schools and colleges in the province would also reopen from Monday (December 18) as per the decision taken during an inter-provincial meeting, ARY NEWS reported.

Speaking to media in Karachi, Saeed Ghani said that in the first phase, classes of ninth, tenth in schools, and 11th and 12th in colleges will commence from Monday.

“In the second phase, the primary and secondary classes will commence from February 01, besides also reopening of colleges and universities from the same date,” he said.

The educational institutes faced closure under extended winter vacations owing to the second wave of COVID-19 in the country.

It is pertinent to mention here that a meeting of education ministers on January 04 decided to reopen educational institutions across the country in a phase-wise manner with classes nine to 12 resuming in the first phase on January 18.

Speaking at a press conference after the meeting, Federal Education Minister Shafqat Mahmood announced that classes one to eight will resume from January 25 in the second phase whereas universities and other higher education institutions will resume on-campus sessions from Feb 1.

He said teachers and administrative staff can return to schools from Jan 11 after the winter vacations end.

Shafqat Mahmood said board exams that were due in March and April will now be held in May and June as the children have not yet completed their courses and need time to prepare.

