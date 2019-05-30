Private schools cannot charge more than one month fee: Punjab minister

LAHORE: Restraining the private schools from charging two months fee for summer vacations, Punjab Minister for School Education Murad Raas here on Thursday said that no school was allowed to charge more than one month fee for the vacation in the province.

Murad Raas asked the parents to lodge their complaints about school fee to the concerned CEO of the education department. He directed the CEOs to take strict and swift action over the complaints.

The minister further said that summer vacation did not mean to increase financial burden on the parents.

Read More: No school to be allowed to charge fee for summer break: Sindh minister

Earlier on April 9, Sindh Education Minister Syed Sardar Ali Shah had said that in compliance with the apex court’s verdict, no school would be allowed to charge fee for summer break.

Talking to journalists, Syed Sardar Ali Shah had warned of strict action against the schools, who forced students and parents to buy stationary from the academy.

He had said that the provincial government had decided to start new academic session from July 1 and added that the government would take action against the schools who started new session in April.

