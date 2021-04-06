Schools to remain closed until April 28: Shafqat Mahmood

Web Analytics
ISLAMABAD: On-campus classes for grades from nursery to eighth at all private and government schools in Covid-19 affected cities will remain suspended until April 28, Federal Education Minister Shafqat Mahmood announced on Tuesday.

Speaking to the media after chairing a meeting of health and education ministers at the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), he said students of classes 9-12 will have to come to schools.

“On April 28, we will again review the Covid situation and decide whether to keep schools closed until Eid,” the minister said. He added on-campus classes for grades nine to 12, which were previously suspended in Covid-19 hotspots, will resume from April 19 so students can prepare for their board exams.

Around 4 million children take part in exams for classes nine to 12 across Pakistan, he said, and announced that the exams will start from the third week of May (after Eid). O-level exams will also be held as per the schedule.


Shafqat Mahmood said universities will also remain closed in the affected districts.

