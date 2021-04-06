Schools to remain closed until April 28: Shafqat Mahmood

ISLAMABAD: On-campus classes for grades from nursery to eighth at all private and government schools in Covid-19 affected cities will remain suspended until April 28, Federal Education Minister Shafqat Mahmood announced on Tuesday.

Speaking to the media after chairing a meeting of health and education ministers at the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), he said students of classes 9-12 will have to come to schools.

“On April 28, we will again review the Covid situation and decide whether to keep schools closed until Eid,” the minister said. He added on-campus classes for grades nine to 12, which were previously suspended in Covid-19 hotspots, will resume from April 19 so students can prepare for their board exams.

Education/Health Ministers of Pakistan unanimously made following decisions at NCOC today: 1) In districts affected by corona classes from 1 till 8th will remain closed till 28th April. 2) In these districts classes 9th till 12th will resume in a staggered manner from April 19th — Shafqat Mahmood (@Shafqat_Mahmood) April 6, 2021

Around 4 million children take part in exams for classes nine to 12 across Pakistan, he said, and announced that the exams will start from the third week of May (after Eid). O-level exams will also be held as per the schedule.

In the ducation Ministers conference today it was also decided unanimously that all exams will take place. A/ AS and O level date sheets have already been announced. Classes 9 to 12 exam dates will be announced by respective boards but will be after Eid — Shafqat Mahmood (@Shafqat_Mahmood) April 6, 2021

Decisions regarding exams are final. Students should start preparing and working hard. This decision will not be changed so no one should have any uncertainty in their mind. Everything has been done keeping interest of education in mind. My very best wishes to everyone — Shafqat Mahmood (@Shafqat_Mahmood) April 6, 2021



Shafqat Mahmood said universities will also remain closed in the affected districts.

