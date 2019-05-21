Science Ministry prepares Lunar Calendar for five years

ISLAMABAD: The Ministry of Science and Technology has prepared Lunar Calendar for five years having details from Year 2019 to 2024, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

ARY News has received details of the lunar calendar according to which Eid ul Fitr is likely to fall on June 05 and Eid ul Azha on August 12 this year.

In Year 2020, 1st Ramazan will likely to fall on April 25, Eid ul Fitr on May 24 and Eid ul Azha on July 31, the calendar said.

According to the lunar calendar, in Year 2021, 1st Ramazan will likely to fall on April 14, Eid ul Fitr on May 14 and Eid ul Azha on July 21.

In Year 2022, 1st Ramazan will likely to fall on April 03, Eid ul Fitr on May 03 and Eid ul Azha on July 10.

In Year 2023, 1st Ramazan will likely to fall on March 23, Eid ul Fitr on April 22 and Eid ul Azha on June 29.

In Year 2024, 1st Ramazan will likely to fall on March 12, Eid ul Fitr on April 10 and Eid ul Azha on June 17.

It is to mention here that Federal Minister of Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry announced earlier today that the lunar calendar prepared by a committee of experts has been forwarded to the Council of Islamic Ideology (CII).

The calendar will be sent to the federal cabinet after endorsement of the CII, he further said.

The CII will review the lunar calendar and will decide whether the evidence about sighting the moon with naked eye is only acceptable or sighting the crescent with equipment is also acceptable under the Islamic law.

The CII in its session after Eid will decide the matter after getting opinion from various schools of Islamic thought.

The minister said that the experts from the Ministry of Science, SPARCO and Pakistan Meteorological Department have prepared the lunar calendar.

