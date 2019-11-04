Scientists have figured out how to charge electric car batteries in 10 minutes

Researchers from Penn State have developed a battery that will get charged in just 10 minutes.

The Lithium-ion battery uses in portable electronics and electric vehicles.

It will tackle ‘range anxiety’, in which drivers fear running out of juice before they reach their destination on a long journey

But rapid charging of lithium-ion batteries can degrade the batteries, researchers at Penn State University in the US say.

“A critical barrier to XFC is Li plating, which usually occurs at high charge rates and drastically deteriorates battery life and safety,” the researchers explained.

The researchers found that batteries temporarily heated to be 60 degrees Celsius (140 degrees Fahrenheit) for the ~10 minutes during which they were charged, could achieve the theoretical XFC standard, while lasting some 1,700 charge cycles.

“After driving 200-300 miles per charge, one can pick up another 200-300 miles by charging for 10 minutes,” said researchers.

