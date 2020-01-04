Scientist’s passport torn at Multan airport over ‘coughing,’ probe ordered

FAISALABAD: A Pakistani scientist was left flabbergasted when his passport was ripped by the immigration staff at the Multan airport merely over coughing without covering his mouth.

The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has taken notice of the incident that took place last year on Dec 19.

Meanwhile, the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) launched a probe into the incident and summoned surveillance footage of the Multan airport to ascertain the facts.

ملتان ایئرپورٹ پر پاکستانی سائنسدان کا پاسپورٹ پھاڑنے کے واقعے کا نوٹس ملتان ایئرپورٹ پر پاکستانی سائنسدان کا پاسپورٹ پھاڑنے کے واقعے کا نوٹس — سی اے اے نے ایف آئی سے واقعے کی تفصیل اور ویڈیو طلب کرلی — نوجوان سائنسدان ڈاکٹر فیصل کے ساتھ کھانسنے پر واقعہ پیش آیا — نوجان سائنسدان کی کھانسی کو ایف آئی آے نے گستاخی سمجھا، پاسپورٹ پھاڑ دیا#ARYNews Posted by ARY News on Saturday, January 4, 2020

Enraged at this act of the immigration staff, Dr Faisal posted details of how the incident panned out on social networking sites to draw the attention of higher officials to the misdemeanor.

He said he along with his family members had returned from Saudi Arabia after performing Umrah.

The immigration staff at the Multan airport went ape when he had a fit of coughing and damaged his passport by ripping the visa portion from the seam and tossed the passport into his face, the scientist said.

He said he was unwell and couldn’t cover the mouth while coughing.

