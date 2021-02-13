Web Analytics
Scientists from the United States have developed a mini-wearable device technology that is capable of charging up using heat from the human body.

The low-cost wearable device, developed by a team at the University of Colorado Boulder, is stretchy enough and can be worn as a ring or a bracelet. It features generators to convert the body’s internal temperature into electricity.

According to research published in the journal Science Advances, the new device is able to treat the human body as a biological battery, taking its required power only from the body heat.

Jianliang Xiao, a professor of mechanical engineering at the university who came up with the idea, believes it could be on the market within five to 10 years

