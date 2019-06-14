Global politics has added to trust deficit among countries: FM Qureshi

Foreign Minister of Pakistan Shah Mehmood Qureshi today (Friday) said that trust deficit had increased world over due to rapidly changing geo-politics, ARY News reported.

Talking to the media in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan Qureshi said that the state of affairs in the world at present was unfortunate.

Qureshi added that platforms like State of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) forum promote peace and stability in the world.

“The forum has helped increase bilateral relations between various countries and matters of common interests are discussed in a friendly environment,” said Qureshi.

The minister revealed that Pakistan had signed 3 agreements on the trip.

Expanding upon the relations between the governments of Pakistan and Kyrgystan, Qureshi said: “2600 Pakistani students are currently enrolled in Universities of Kyrgystan and both countries share cordial relations.”

Qureshi also told about a meeting between the Prime Minister of Pakistan and the President of Belarus during the forum where increasing bilateral ties was agreed upon.

“Pakistan and Belarus look to increase cooperation in matters pertaining to agriculture, specifically latest technology and machinery being used in new-age farming,” the foreign minister concluded.

