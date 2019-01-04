Scope of ‘Sehat Cards’ scheme expanded to entire country: health minister

ISLAMABAD: Health Minister Aamer Mehmood Kiani on Friday said the scope of ‘Sehat Cards’ scheme has been expanded to the entire country.

This was announced during a meeting of National Health Card Steering Committee chaired by the health minister in Islamabad.

In his remarks on the occasion, Aamer Kiani said those living below the poverty line will benefit from the health scheme.

He said as per the vision of the prime minister, health sector was being given top priority and work had been expedited to bring improvement in the sector.

Earlier in a statement in November, Kiani said all resources would be utilised for the improvement of health sector.

He said budget of the health sector would be increased to provide better facilities to the people of Pakistan.

The minister said 30 million deserving people will be issued health cards by February next year.

Aamer Kiani said the government was committed to provide modern facilities to disabled people.

