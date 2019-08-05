Scrapping Article 370 for Kashmir illegal, unconstitutional: Mehbooba Mufti

President of the Jammu & Kashmir Peoples Democratic Party Mehbooba Mufti severely condemned the bill to remove Article 370 about the special status of Kashmir and termed it ‘illegal and unconstitutional.”

In a series of tweets on Monday, Mufti wrote: “Today marks the darkest day in Indian democracy. [The] Decision of J&K leadership to reject 2 nation theory in 1947 & align with India has backfired.”

“Unilateral decision of GOI [government of India” to scrap Article 370 is illegal & unconstitutional which will make India an occupational force in J&K,” she said.

The India politician stressed that this development “will have catastrophic consequences for the subcontinent. GOIs intentions are clear. They want the territory of J&K by terrorising its people. India has failed Kashmir in keeping its promises.”

She also shamed the Indian media and civil society for celebrating the development “with glee.”

Earlier, India’s BJP government moved a bill in the upper house of the parliament (Rajaya Sabha) to remove Article 370 from the Indian constitution about the special status of Kashmir.

Home Minister Amit Shah tabled the bill in the parliament amid opposition members’ protest. Later the bill was signed by the Indian President.

