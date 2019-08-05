Web Analytics
The news is by your side.


Scrapping Article 370 for Kashmir illegal, unconstitutional: Mehbooba Mufti

President of the Jammu & Kashmir Peoples Democratic Party Mehbooba Mufti severely condemned the bill to remove Article 370 about the special status of Kashmir and termed it ‘illegal and unconstitutional.”

In a series of tweets on Monday, Mufti wrote: “Today marks the darkest day in Indian democracy. [The] Decision of J&K leadership to reject 2 nation theory in 1947 & align with India has backfired.”

“Unilateral decision of GOI [government of India” to scrap Article 370 is illegal & unconstitutional which will make India an occupational force in J&K,” she said.

The India politician stressed that this development “will have catastrophic consequences for the subcontinent. GOIs intentions are clear. They want the territory of J&K by terrorising its people. India has failed Kashmir in keeping its promises.”

She also shamed the Indian media and civil society for celebrating the development “with glee.”

Earlier, India’s BJP government moved a bill in the upper house of the parliament (Rajaya Sabha) to remove Article 370 from the Indian constitution about the special status of Kashmir.

Home Minister Amit Shah tabled the bill in the parliament amid opposition members’ protest. Later the bill was signed by the Indian President.

 

Comments

comments

You might also like
Pakistan

Production orders for Asif Zardari, Khaqan Abbasi, Saad Rafique issued

International

Iran seizes third foreign ship in less than a month

International

India imposes curfew in Srinagar, suspends internet service

Pakistan

UN appeals to India, Pakistan to exercise restraint as tensions mount in Kashmir


ARY NEWS URDU
[X] Close