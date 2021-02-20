Scrutiny committee points out 150 lawyers in Islamabad High Court attack

ISLAMABAD: A scrutiny committee pointed out 150 lawyers in the Islamabad High Court attack, the high court said in its ruling, ARY News reported on Saturday.

A three-member bench of the high court headed by Chief Justice Athar Minallah issued the order.

Initially the court proceedings of misconduct have been launched against 21 lawyers involved in the attack, the bench said in a written order.

The court has issued notices to the lawyers involved in the attack.

According to the written order, court notices against the arrested lawyers involved in the violent incident should be sent to the Superintendent Adiala Jail.

The bench has also directed all parties to submit their written reply to the court before the next hearing.

On Monday, Feb 08, demolition of illegal chambers in district and sessions court in Islamabad had made lawyers furious who later stormed the Islamabad High Court (IHC) building and tortured police officials, staff and journalists.

A large number of protesting lawyers outside the building had hurled stones while raising slogans against the district administration and IHC chief justice. The lawyers had also manhandled ARY News reporter and his team members to stop the coverage of the incident.

The outrageous crowd had tortured deputy registrar Chaudhry Shafiq after entering into his chamber after breaking the door and after managing to enter into the IHC CJ’s chamber, they pushed the IHC chief justice out of his chamber.

