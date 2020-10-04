Scrutiny process of nomination papers by ROs underway in GB

Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gilgit-Baltistan Raja Shahbaz Khan has imposed a ban on the use of names and pictures of Army Chief, Army Officers, Judges and heads of Government departments for publicity purposes during election campaigns.

In a statement, he asked political parties and all contestants to avoid the use of such pictures and names in publicity material including banners, posters, and Panaflex hoardings. He said action as per rules will be taken against violators.

In Gilgit-Baltistan, the scrutiny process of the nomination papers by the Returning Officers is in progress and will be completed on Wednesday.

In July, President Arif Alvi had announced polls in the Gilgit Baltistan (GB) on August 18, however, it was postponed following the GB chief court. Moreover, it emerged that the delay in the appointment of Managing Director (MD) of the Printing Corporation of Pakistan had also become a cause for postponement of the polls in the autonomous region.

The Legislative Assembly of the Gilgit Baltistan had dissolved after it completed its five-year tenure on June 24.

