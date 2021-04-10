Scuffle in court premises: Arrest warrants of PML-N MNA, 19 others issued

SARGODHA: A local court issued arrest warrants of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) Member of National Assembly (MNA) Hamid Hameed, Abdul Razzaq Dhillon and others in a case related to a scuffle inside the premises of a kutchery in 2018, ARY News reported on Saturday.

The civil judge Umer Javed issued non-bailable arrest warrants of the PML-N lawmaker Hamid Hameed from the NA-90 Sargodha-III constituency and 19 others besides ordering the authorities to produce them with handcuffs.

The lawmaker and others had been accused of a scuffle in the premises of a kutchery during the 2018 elections.

A case had been registered against them in Cantt police station and the accused failed to appear before the court despite being sent notices many times.

In today’s hearing, the civil judge directed to produce all accused with handcuff on May 29.

Comments

comments