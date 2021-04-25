Searing Karachi weather likely to ease out from Tomorrow

KARACHI: The hot and dry weather in Karachi to continue today and will likely to ease out from tomorrow, the Met Office said in its weather report on Sunday.

Daytime maximum temperatures may range to 38-40 ºCelsius today, said Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) Heatwave Centre in a forecast.

The wind direction likely to be from Northwest till afternoon today and will shift to Southwest from the evening, according to the weather report.

The maximum temperature in city may go down tomorrow to remain between 36 – 38 ºCelsius and 35 – 37 ºC on Tuesday, the Met Office report said.

The weather in the city will be humid from Monday. Humidity recorded 67 percent in the morning today, which will range between 65 – 75 % and 70 – 80 % in the morning on Monday and Tuesday respectively.

The weather department, made it clear earlier that the very hot weather spell this weekend should not be called a “heatwave.”

A senior official of the department said that the city was already going through hot weather as the temperature maintaining an upward trend.

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) had earlier warned of another hot spell in Karachi and suburbs during April 23-25.

It is second hot to very hot weather spell in Karachi this month, previous hot weather spell hit the city from 31st March till 03rd April.

Maximum day temperatures soared to almost 44 ºCelsius in the city with wind flow generally from north/northeast during the period.

The Met Office had earlier warned in its weather outlook that Sindh, Southern Punjab, eastern and southern Balochistan will remain in the grip of very hot and dry weather in April.

Due to change of winds direction from southwest to north or northeast, hot to very hot and dry weather will prevail in Karachi, a weather official said.

