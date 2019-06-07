Second Hajj balloting: Successful pilgrims to deposit dues by June 14

Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony has asked the successful intending Hajj pilgrims of government hajj scheme under second balloting to deposit their dues in their respective banks by June 14, Radio Pakistan reported.

Those who fail to deposit their dues by due date can lose their berth for the Hajj travel, the ministry said.

More than 7,300 intending pilgrims have succeeded in getting chance to perform Hajj in the second balloting under the government hajj scheme.

Meanwhile according to authentic sources, the ministry would soon return the hefty amount saved from accommodation, catering and other expenditures to government Hajj scheme pilgrims. This amount is being returned without compromising on the standards.

This year 200,000 Pakistanis would perform Hajj including 117,000 through government scheme and 83,000 through private scheme.

Meanwhile, Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony would resume countrywide Hajj training programs for intending pilgrims of government Hajj scheme from second week of June.

The training is beinh imparted with the help of modules, charts, maps, sketches, lectures and television to enable the intending pilgrims to perform Hajj rituals in the light of the teachings of the Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH).

