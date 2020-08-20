KARACHI: The secondary runway of New Islamabad International Airport has been closed by the aviation authorities due to appearance of cracks on it, ARY News reported on Thursday.

The secondary runway number R28 was closed for flight arrivals and departures by the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) after the issuance of a NOTAM.

It emerged that cracks have appeared on the said runway of the federal capital’s airport after the latest spell of monsoon rain. The concerned authorities commenced repair work on the runway.

Sources told ARY News that the secondary runway used for taxiway was closed for multiple times during the last three years. The airport manager said that the latest closure was made for the repair work for the permanent restoration of the runway for future use.

Earlier on August 12, the main runway of the Allama Iqbal International Airport, Lahore, had been closed for one and a half year for repair work.

A secondary runway at the Lahore airport, L-36, would be used as an alternate runway during the period, said a Notice to Airmen (NOTAM) issued by the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA). The runway had been closed after the CAA approved a requisition from the airport authorities to repair the main runway.

The airport manager while divulging the details, said that the main runway would be closed for one and a half year. “Long-range and heavy planes will not be allowed to land on the alternate runway,” he said as aviation authorities have directed the airlines to minimize the number of passengers and fuel quantity while landing at the secondary runway of the airport.

