SECP pleads with IHC to dismiss Arsalan Zafar’s petition

ISLAMABAD: Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) on Wednesday submitted its reply to the Islamabad High Court in the data leak case, ARY News reported.

In its reply, the SECP pleaded with the IHC to dismiss Additional Director SECP Arsalan Zafar’s petition challenging the constitution of a committee to investigate allegations of the sensitive data leak.

Arsalan Zafar tried to mislead the judiciary by presenting false reports before the court, SECP said, adding that he had searched a data that was not for the public domain. He accessed the data illegally for 56 times from June 18 to 5th of August.

He searched the data by names and CNIC numbers and obtained information about certain companies, SECP said and added that Arsalan Zafar among eight officers had been found guilty of Illegal access to the SECP data.

It alleged Arsalan Zafar of ignoring the departmental inquiry into the case.

Earlier on September 25, the prime suspect in the Securities Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) data leak issue, Arsalan Zafar, had challenged the formation of the investigation committee in the Islamabad High Court (IHC).

The prime suspect and SECP additional director Arsalan Zafar had moved to the Islamabad High Court (IHC) to challenge the formation of an investigation committee for probing into allegations of sensitive data leak.

In his petition, Zafar had stated that he was sent on forced leave on September 9 besides the seizure of his laptop. The petitioner had claimed that he had submitted a detailed response to the investigation committee on September 14.

