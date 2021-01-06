Section 144 imposed on high-beam headlights due to accidents

ISLAMABAD: The authorities in Islamabad Capital Territory have on Wednesday imposed section 144 on using high beam headlight in vehicle to avoid increasing road accidents, ARY News reported.

The notification to this effect issued by Additional District Magistrate Rana Muhammad Waqas now restricts sale of high beam lights in the city as well.

These lights catalyse road accidents and short circuits on the roads, the notification read.

The ban has been imposed with an immediate effect in ICT.

