Section 144 imposed to tackle dengue outbreak in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: A district magistrate on Thursday imposed Section 144 to deal with the outbreak of deadly dengue virus in the federal capital, reported ARY News.

Under Section 144, tyre shop owners will not be allowed to put tyres in front of their shops and denizens will have to take precautionary measures while watering plants to prevent the spread of the mosquito-borne disease.

The district magistrate warned that any violation of the section would entail legal action.

As many as 53 new dengue patients were admitted to different hospitals of Islamabad yesterday.

The Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) and Polyclinic hospitals received 31 and 22 dengue cases respectively.

Earlier today, Director General (DG) Health Punjab said at least 1299 patients infected with dengue virus have been admitted in various hospitals of the province, this year, so far.

As per details, the number of dengue patients is rapidly increasing in Punjab and two people have also succumbed to this deadly virus in the province.

During the last 24 hours, 130 people were tested positive with the dengue virus from which 60 people belonged to Rawalpindi and 58 were residents of Islamabad, said DG health in his report.

Furthermore, six cases were reported in Attock, 5 in Sargodha, four each in Gujranwala and Muzaffargarh and two cases were reported in Bahawalpur and one each in Toba Tek Singh, Vehari, Sialkot and Gujrat.

