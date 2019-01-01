Security forces foil terror attack in Balochistan, kill four terrorists: ISPR

RAWALPINDI: Security forces on Tuesday foiled a major terror attack on the residential area of Frontier Corps (FC) training camp, said Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

Four terrorists, including a suicide bomber was killed in the attack by the paramilitary personnel in Loralai area of Balochistan, said the Army’s media wing.

According to details, the security officials intercepted the terrorists at the entrance of the residential area and gunned down three terrorists. While one of the terrorists blew himself up during the clearance operation.

Four security personnel also embraced martyrdom and two others sustained bullet wounds in the terror attack, reads the statement.

“The valiant and timely action of security forces denied entry of terrorists into residential area which would have resulted into more number of casualties,” said ISPR.

Subedar Major Munawar, Havildar Iqbal Khan, Havildar Bilal and Sepoy Naqshab embraced martyrdom in the attack, said Army’s media wing.

Earlier, two security personnel had been martyred, while three other sustained wounds as their convoy was attacked on October 25. According to reports, the convoy was ambushed in Washuk district of Balochistan, when it was on the way to Khuzdar.

