Security forces come under attack in Panjgur, three soldiers martyred

RAWALPINDI: Three soldiers have martyred and at least eight others including an officer were injured in firing resorted to by the terrorists in Balochistan’s Panjgur district, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

A convoy of security forces came under a coward attack by terrorists near Gichak valley at Panjgur’s Kahan area. Three army personnel have martyred and eight others including an officer were injured.

The military media wing, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in its statement that five wounded officials are in critical condition.

The wounded personnel were shifted to Combined Military Hospital (CMH) Quetta, said ISPR.

