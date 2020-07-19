Security high alert declared at entry, exit points of Lahore: DIG

LAHORE: Security high alert has been declared at the entry and exit points of Lahore, DIG Operations told the media on Sunday, ARY News reported.

Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Operations Ashfaq Khan said that the security officers and other personnel have been alerted to keep monitoring suspects at local churches for security.

The top police officer of Lahore instructed the department officers to monitor security arrangements at churches and other worship places in the city. He directed police officers to remain in touch with the managements of Christian worship places in Lahore.

He also ordered deployment of additional police contingents and snipers at churches, which are more sensitive in view of the security perspective.

Pakistan has a history of attacks on worship places by extremists.

According to sources, police being kept alert to thwart any security threat to worship places in Lahore.

It is pertinent to mention here that Christians make up about 2.6 per cent of Pakistan’s 200 million-plus population.

Comments

comments