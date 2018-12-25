Security of MQM-P leaders, offices beefed-up by Sindh’s home ministry 

KARACHI: Sindh’s home ministry on Tuesday has beefed-up security of Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) leaders and its offices, in the wake of former MNA Syed Ali Raza Abidi’s assassination today, ARY News reported.

As per details, the home ministry of Sindh has increased security of MQM-P leaders, following the killing of Ali Raza Abidi today, outside his house in DHA, area of Karachi.

Heavy contingent of police have been deployed outside MQM offices in the city, said secretary home ministry Sindh.

“The security has been beefed-up due to present situation of the city,” he continued.

Former MNA Syed Ali Raza Abidi was gunned down outside his residence in Defence area of Karachi earlier today.

According to the details, unidentified assailants opened fire on the vehicle of Ali Raza Abidi near his house in Khayaban-e-Ittehad.

Talking to the newsmen about the incident, SSP South said that Mr Abidi was targeted outside his house, when he was entering it. He was rushed to a medical facility, but he succumbed to his bullet wounds, he continued. He said the incident looks like a ‘targeted killing’.

Meanwhile, police and Rangers personnel have cordoned off the site of the attack and are collecting evidence.

Sindh Inspector General of Police (IGP) Dr Syed Kaleem Imam has taken notice of the incident and sought a report from police authorities.

On the other hand, condemnations and condolences have pour in after the fatal incident, Prime Minister Imran Khan, PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Chief ministers of all four provinces, politicians, journalists and people belonging to different walks of life have strongly denounced the assassination of Syed Ali Raza Abidi.

Comments

comments