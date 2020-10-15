14 security personnel martyred in terrorist attack in Balochistan: ISPR

RAWALPINDI: At least 14 security officials, including seven Frontier Corps (FC) personnel were martyred in a terrorist attack in Balochistan’s Gwadar district on Thursday, ARY News reported, citing Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

According to the military’s media wing, the security personnel were escorting a convey of Oil and Gas Development Company (OGDC) from Gwadar to Karachi when a large number of terrorists ambushed the convoy near Ormara on Coastal Highway.

The security personnel responded effectively and ensured the security of the OGDCL persons and managed their safe exit from the area. During the encounter, seven FC personnel and seven security guards embraced martyrdom, ISPR said, adding that substantial losses were also incurred to the terrorists.

Following the clash, security forces cordoned off the complete area and launched a search operation to apprehend the terrorists. “Such Cowardly acts by inimical elements to sabotage peace, stability and economic development in Balochistan shall never be allowed to succeed,” said the military’s media wing.

It added that these acts cannot subdue the resolve of the forces which are determined to defend the motherland, even at the cost of their lives.

The martyred FC personnel were identified as Subedar Abid Hussain, Naik Muhammad Anwar, Lance Naik Iftikhar Ahmed, Sepoy Muhammad Naveed, Lance Naik Abdul Latif, Sepoy Muhammad Waris and Sepoy Imran Khan.

Meanwhile, the martyred private security guards, who were accompanying the convoy, were identified as Havaldar (retired) Samandar Khan, Muhammad Fawadullah, Attaullah, Waris Khan, Abdul Nafay, Shakirullah and Abid Hussain.

