Internal security situation of Pakistan is far better now, says DG ISPR

WASHINGTON: Director General (DG) Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Major General Asif Ghafoor on Sunday said internal security situation of Pakistan is far better now. Sacrifices of Pakistani nation and security forces have started yielding results.

Talking to media at Pakistan Embassy in Washington, he said Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa will visit Pentagon to have interaction with US military leadership.

DG ISPR said border control is much better after the erection of security fence along Pak Afghan border. He said border fence will help to reduce terrorism-related incidents.

He said now, the main focus of security forces is development in Balochistan and re structuring of terrorism affected areas in coordination with the civil administration.

DG ISPR said Army Chief will also accompany Prime Minister Imran Khan during his scheduled meeting with US President Donald Trump tomorrow.

He briefed the media regarding escalation of tension with India in February this year and overall security situation of the country.

DG ISPR lauded the role of media in highlighting the positive image of the country abroad.

Earlier, Prime Minister Imran Khan reached the United States (US) to pay a three-day official visit over the invitation of President Donald Trump.

