Govt to issue Sehat Insaf Card to overseas Pakistanis

ISLAMABAD: The government has decided to provide health insurance to the families of the new overseas Pakistanis from October 15 this year across the country, ARY News reported on Saturday.

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Overseas Pakistanis Syed Zulfikar Abbas Bukhari along with Special Assistant for Health Services Dr Zafar Mirza announced the decision while addressing a press conference in Islamabad.

Zulfi Bukhari said that under a joint venture of ministries for Health and Overseas Pakistanis, this facility would provide a premium of Rs 2000 per month and Rs 7,20,000/ have been fixed annually which would be spent on the health of families of laborers working abroad.

To a question, he said that those who were visiting abroad first time, their expenses would be shared by Health and Overseas ministries for the first year of their stay.

The minister announced that he will participate in a protest demonstration in front of the Indian High Commission in London.

On the occasion, Dr Zafar Mirza said the facility of Sehat Insaf Card has been provided to the needy in 43 districts of the country.

