Number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Sehwan reaches 64

JAMSHORO: The number of novel coronavirus cases in Sehwan Sharif has surged to 64, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

According to the Abdullah Shah Institute, 90 people were tested for the coronavirus from which 10 were tested positive, during last 24 hours.

DC Jamshoro said, journalists, doctors, nurses and common people are included in the recent cases, who have been quarantined.

Meanwhile,the countrywide tally of coronavirus cases has surged to 76,398 with 78 more Covid-19 related deaths reported over the previous 24 hours.

So far, 29,647 cases have been detected in Sindh, 27,850 in Punjab, 10,485 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 4,514 in Balochistan, 2,893 in Islamabad, 271 in Azad Jammu and Kashmir and 738 in Gilgit Baltistan, according to the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC).

With 78 more fatalities from the virus over the past 24 hours, the number of people who have succumbed to the disease in the country so far has jumped to 1,621. A total of 3,938 new cases were detected when 16,548 new tests were conducted over the previous 24 hours across the country.

The number of people defeating the deadly virus has reached 27,110.

