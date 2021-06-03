Selena Gomez’s Rare Beauty working to launch in Pakistan

If you’re tired of procuring makeup at hiked-up prices from abroad, you’re in for a treat as Selena Gomez’s makeup line Rare Beauty is gearing up to launch in Pakistan!

Rare Beauty announced on Wednesday that it will be launching internationally on July.1, with the owner of the brand, popstar and actor Selena Gomez saying, “We will be launching internationally on July 1st. this has been an absolute dream of mine. I cannot wait for you to try the collection and see all of the looks that you create with my products.”

Rare Beauty also shared a list of countries that it will be launching in – France, Spain, Germany, Italy, Poland, Czech Republic, Sweden, Denmark, Russia, Switzerland, Greece, Portugal, Turkey, Romania, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Bahrain and Kuwait.

After a fan noticed that Pakistan was not on the list, they inquired, “What about Pakistan?” to which Rare Beauty assured, “Working to get there soon!”

Well, that is pretty ‘rare’ for us – pun intended!

