Selena Gomez set to star in new social media thriller ‘Spiral’

Selena Gomez is racking up those acting credits as the single/actor has signed a thriller titled Spiral right after wrapping up a Hulu series Only Murders In The Building, reported Deadline.

According to reports, Spiral is set to take viewers on a Black Mirror-esque spiral – pun intended – and will be helmed by director Petra Collins, with Drake executive-producing it with Adel Nur, who also co-executive produced Euphoria with him.

Gomez is slated to play “a former influencer whose addiction to social media is causing her body to literally fall apart,” according to Deadline. Phoebe Fisher will be working on the screenplay which will be based on an already worked draft by Collins and Melissa Broder.

No other details about the project have been made public, however, the producers are looking for a streaming platform to pick it up currently.

