‘Selfless sacrifice’: DG ISPR shares photos of martyred servicemen

RAWALPINDI: Ten personnel of the Pakistan armed forces were martyred in two separate attacks in Balochistan and North Waziristan tribal region on Saturday.

The Director General Inter-Services Public Relations shared a collage of photos of those martyred in these attacks on Twitter and said: “Selfless sacrifice. Our Martyrs Our pride.”

Selfless sacrifice. Our Martyrs Our pride🇵🇰

بےلوث قربانی۔ ہمارے شہداء ہمارا فخر🇵🇰 pic.twitter.com/5C1ejf4BZl — DG ISPR (@OfficialDGISPR) July 27, 2019

A Pakistan army officer, Captain Aqib was among the martyrs. The rest included Havaldar Khalid, Sepoy Hafeezullah, Sepoy Atif Altaf, Sepoy Nadir, Sepoy Naveed, Sepoy Bachal, Sepoy Babar, Sepoy Ehsan, and Sepoy Ali Raza.

The first incident occurred in Gurbaz area of North Waziristan near Pak-Afghan border when terrorists from across the border opened fire on soldiers who were on a regular patrolling.

The second incident took place in Balochistan where four personnel were martyred when a contingent of Frontier Corps (FC) Balochistan troops came under attack by militants during a combing and sensitisation operation between Hushab and Turbat.

