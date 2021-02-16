Senate 2021: Nine lawmakers unable to cast votes during upcoming polls

ISLAMABAD: Nine lawmakers including one from the National Assembly and eight others from the provincial assemblies will be barred to cast their votes during the upcoming Senate elections after failing to submit their asset particulars to the election commission, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

Nine legislators will not be permitted to cast their votes in the Senate polls due to non-submission of the details of their assets to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

From PP-19, Chaudhry Nisar has neither taken oath in the Punjab Assembly nor submitted his assets details to the ECP, whereas, Sayed Basit Ahmad Sultan from NA-185 was also among the lawmakers who are barred to cast their votes.

The other candidates include Khawaja Muhammad Waseem from PP-50 Narowal, Khurram Ijaz from PP-136 Sheikhupura, Zehra Batool from PP-172 Muzaffargarh, Husnain Ali Mirza from PS-72 Badin, Iqbal Mian from PK-109 Kurram and Muhammad Iqbal Khan from PK-111 North Waziristan.

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) had suspended the membership of the nine lawmakers over failing to submit asset details.

Comments

comments