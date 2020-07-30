Senate passes Anti-Terrorism Act amendment bill 2020

ISLAMABAD: The Senate of Pakistan on Thursday passed two important bills regarding amendment in Anti-Terrorism Act, ARY News reported.

The bill seeking amendment in the Anti-Terrorism Act was presented before the Senate by Adviser to PM on Parliamentary Affairs, Dr Babar Awan.

Senate which met with Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani in the chair, passed the amendments in the act.

Meanwhile, bill seeking amendments in United Nations Security Council (UNSC) laws moved by Babar Awan on behalf of Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi was also passed.

It may be noted that yesterday, Federal Law Minister Senator Farogh Naseem laid six ordinances before the upper house for approval including the International Court of Justice (Review and Re-consideration) Ordinance, 2020; Public Procurement Regulatory Authority (Amendment) Ordinance, 2020; Public-Private Partnership Authority (Amendment) Ordinance, 2020; Corporate Restructuring Companies (Amendment) Ordinance, 2020 and Companies (Second Amendment) Ordinance, 2020.

Speaking on the floor of the Senate, Farogh Naseem had said that the ICJ decision on Indian spy Kulbhushan Jadhav was 80 percent in favour of the country. “I wanted to appreciate PML-N for accepting the jurisdiction of the ICJ in the Jadhav case,” he said.

He had asked the opposition parties to support the government over the FATF bills and said that even anti-money laundering body had also expressed its satisfaction over the draft of legislation prepared by them.

