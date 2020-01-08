Senate approves Services Act amendment bills

ISLAMABAD: The Senate of Pakistan has approved the Services Act amendment bills Army Act amendment bill regarding extension in the tenure of the services chiefs and chairman of joint chiefs of the staff committee, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

The Services’ Act amendment bills were presented in the today’s Upper House session held under the chair of Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani by Defence Minister Pervez Khattak.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

During the session, the Senate legislators gave clause-by-clause approval to the Army Act Amendment Bill 2020, Pakistan Air Force (PAF) Act Amendment Bill 2020 and Pakistan Navy Act Amendment Bill 2020.

Later, the Senate session was adjourned till January 10.

The amendment bills will be forwarded to President Dr Arif Alvi for his approval. The bills will be taken into immediate effect after being signed by the president.

On Tuesday, the National Assembly (NA) had unanimously passed three amended law including Army Act amendment bill, pertaining to tenure of the services chiefs.

The National Assembly met with Speaker Asad Qaiser in the chair. Prime Minister Imran Khan also attended the all-important session.

The bills were passed by the lawmakers clause by clause.

The Pakistan People’s Party on the request of government, had withdrawn their proposed amendments in the act.

“After being approached by a government delegation and consulting with the rest of the opposition, the party decided to withdraw the recommendations”, PPP’s Naveed Qamar said in the NA.

The National Assembly Standing Committee on Defence had approved the Army Act Amendment Bill on Monday. The committee had to be summoned again after it was established that the rules and regulations of parliament were violated in the January 3 session of the committee.

It may be noted that the amendments were made in line with the directions of the Supreme Court’s verdict.

Comments

comments