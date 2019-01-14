Senate body directs PMDC to complete doctors’ registration in a month

ISLAMABAD: Chairman Senate’s health body Dr Ashok Kumar has directed the Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PMDC) to complete the renewal and the registration process of the doctors countrywide within a month, ARY News reported on Monday.

“The PMDC has no idea about registration of the doctors,” this he said while chairing the meeting of the body in the Parliament house after getting the briefing from the concerned authorities into the matter.

“Why PMDC is not taking any action in this regard, why doctors were not being served notices for renewal of their registration,” questioned Dr Kumar.

The doctors even after cancellation of their registration certificates are doing their jobs, the PMDC has not clue about their degrees, he contented.

Commenting on the Drugs Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP), the chairman said the authority has no system for check and balance over the medicines companies, as Indian medicines are freely being sold in Balochistan.

Speaking in the meeting, Senator Kulsoom Parveen said according to PMDC’s data as many as 2, 75000 are registered with it countrywide.

“Authorities are playing with the lives of the people,” the senator remarked.

Dr Ashok Kumar directed the PMDC to complete the renewal and the registration process of the doctors countrywide within a month, while the members of the committee suggested suspending the registration of the doctors, who fail to renew their registration within set deadline.

Comments

comments