ECP begins scrutiny process of Senate candidates: sources 

ISLAMABAD: Soon after the process to submit nomination papers expired on Monday evening, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has sent credentials submitted by the Senate candidates for a scrutiny process, ARY NEWS reported quoting sources.

According to sources, the documents submitted by the Senate candidates have been received at the digital facilitation centres of the ECP.

Besides this, they said that the credentials were also conveyed to the National Accountability Bureau (NAB), Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) and Federal Bureau of Revenue (FBR) for scrutiny process.

“The financial documents will also be verified from the State Bank of Pakistan,” they said adding that all institutions would conduct detailed scrutiny of the documents and would submit their reports by February 17.

They said that the ECP would get information on the candidates regarding their cases and dual nationality. “Information on bank defaulter candidates will also be submitted to the ECP,” the sources said.

According to the Senate election schedule issued by the Election Commission of Pakistan, the scrutiny of nomination papers will be held between 17 to 18 February.

The candidates can file appeals against acceptance or rejection of nomination papers on 20th of this month. These appeals will be disposed off until February 23, the notification read.

The revised list of candidates will be published on February 24, while the candidates can withdraw their nomination papers until February 25.

The Senate polls are scheduled to be held on March 3.

