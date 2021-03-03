ISLAMABAD: Polling for the much-awaited Senate elections has ended, while the counting of votes is currently underway.

The voting process began at 9 am as lawmakers started arriving at the Parliament House and Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan Assemblies to cast their votes.

Shafiq Arain of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) was the first lawmaker who cast his vote in the Senate elections followed by PTI’s Faisal Vawda.

National Assembly

In a major upset, former prime minister Yousaf Raza Gillani emerged victorious against the ruling party’s Dr Abdul Hafeez Shaikh.

Gilani secured 169 votes, while his opponent Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI’s) Hafeez Sheikh got 164 Senate votes. According to ECP, seven votes were rejected in a one-on-one contest between PDM and PTI on the general seat of the National Assembly.

Woman seat

On the woman seat from Islamabad, PTI’s Fauzia Arshad secured 174 votes, while opposition alliance candidate Farzana Kausar got 164 votes.

Balochistan Assembly results

Independent candidate Abdul Qadir, JUI-F’s Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haideri and BNP’s Muhammad Qasim have each been elected to a general seat.

Sindh Assembly results

In the Sindh Assembly, 167 out of 168 members cast their votes as Jamaat-e-Islami member Abdul Rashid did not cast his vote.

MQM’s candidate for a women’s seat Khalida Ateeb won with 57 votes, while PPP’s Palwasha Khan also won with 60 votes.

Currently, the National Assembly has 342 seats for lawmakers from across the country. The ruling PTI holds 157 seats, PML-N 83, PPP 55, 15 MMA, MQM-P 7, BAP 5, PML-Q 4, BNP 4, GDA 3, AML 1, ANP 1, JWP 1, and four are independent members.

Earlier, Returning Officer (RO) issued directives to the lawmakers to cast vote for the candidates using digits on the ballot papers. The ballot paper will be considered as rejected one if a lawmaker writes in double digits.

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) barred all including voters, candidates and polling agents to carry mobile phones or camera in the Parliament House, whereas, the NA lawmakers will have to show the card issued from the assembly for getting ballot papers.

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) barred all including voters, candidates and polling agents to carry mobile phones or camera in the Parliament House, whereas, the NA lawmakers will have to show the card issued from the assembly for getting ballot papers.

There are a total of 72 candidates contesting the 2021 Senate polls from the federal capital and the three provinces.

Comments

comments