KARACHI: Amid concerns over approaches being made to the lawmakers ahead of the Senate election, the opposition parties in Sindh have decided to book a private hotel for the accommodation of the MPAs ahead of the scheduled polls on March 03, ARY NEWS reported quoting sources.

According to sources, a private hotel has been booked for the lawmakers of the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI), Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA) and Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P).

The sources said that the arrangements have been made after reports have emerged regarding lawmakers being pressurized to cast their votes against the party lines.

“The opposition lawmakers would reach the Sindh Assembly jointly from the hotel on March 03,” they said.

Earlier in the day, Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) MPA and Karachi chapter chief Khurrum Sher Zaman claimed that three of their party lawmakers have gone missing ahead of the Senate elections.

“The three of them were under duress and were receiving offers from different parties,” he said while addressing a presser. “We are unable to make contact with them as their phones are switched off,” the PTI lawmaker said adding that the families of the MPAs are in distress over the situation.

He demanded of the Sindh government to find the whereabouts of the party lawmakers and blamed the provincial authorities for being behind the entire episode.

Former Opposition Leader and PTI MPA Firdous Shamim Naqvi said that he talked to Karim Baksh Gabol on a video call yesterday afternoon and he excused himself from attending the luncheon at Moulvi Mehmood’s residence owing to his illness.

He said that Karim Gabol has had a long history of speaking against PPP and the video statement released on his behalf contradicts his stance that PPP was behind the ruining of the Sindh province.

