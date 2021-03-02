Senate elections: Bilawal Bhutto says PDM has succeeded in its struggle  

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that the PDM has succeeded in its struggle and whatever, happens tomorrow during Senate elections will be a bonus for them, ARY NEWS reported.

“Our purpose was to get respect for the lawmakers and the Parliament. We wanted the vote to be respected,” he said adding that they have achieved it.

Bilawal Bhutto said that the PPP was contesting the polls in the name of democracy and using its own influence. “It is the government that is using money during the Senate elections from the taxpayers’ money,” he blamed.

He said that instead, they were asking the voters to cast their ballot as per their conscience.

The PDM Senate candidate for the Islamabad seat, Yousuf Raza Gilani said that they were against horse-trading in the Senate elections, and if the government wanted to end secret balloting then they are ready to sit with them.

He said that they wanted the supremacy of Parliament and it was due to their efforts that the government is forced to pay heed to its lawmakers.

“Our cause has been achieved,” Yousuf Raza Gilani said adding that it was their due right to ask a lawmaker to vote for them and it is upto the government to control its lawmakers. “Even I have asked the Prime Minister Imran Khan to vote for me via letter,” he said.

It is pertinent to mention here that Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader Ali Haider Gillani earlier in the day confirmed that the video aired on ARY News showing his meeting with Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) lawmakers ahead of Senate polls 2021.

While addressing a press conference along with PPP MNA Shazia Marri, the PPP leader Haider Gillani said that he met with PTI lawmakers last week to discuss things related to Senate polls.

According to him, the lawmakers are his friends and he did nothing wrong by meeting them.

Comments

comments