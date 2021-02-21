Senate elections: PTI delegation meets MQM-P leaders

KARACHI: A delegation of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) led by the Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar on Sunday arrived at Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) office to discuss the ongoing political situation in the country.

According to details, both parties deliberated upon the strategy for the upcoming Senate elections.

Speaking to the media after the meeting, Asad Umar has said that they discussed key issues with the MQM, adding that election doesn’t only occur between two candidates but their parties also get involved in it.

We want to take our allied parties onboard. He said PTI is trying for Senate elections to be held in a transparent manner as we are answerable to our voters.

Replying to a question, he said that what Sindh government is doing is only reflecting victimization of the political opponents.

MQM leader Faisal Sabzwari told that a talk on votes regarding Senate polls was carried out with the government delegation. He said that reservations on the census results were also raised in the meeting.

Sabzwari said that the talks with the government delegation were held in a pleasant environment and the written agreements between both the parties were reviewed.

Earlier, Federal Ministers Abdul Hafeez Shaikh, Asad Umar and Mohammed Mian Soomro called on Sindh Governor Imran Ismail at Sindh Governor House.

According to a Governor’s House statement, they discussed in detail on the ongoing federally-funded projects including Karachi Transformation Plan and other matters.

