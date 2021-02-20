Senate polls: PTI delegation to meet MQM-P, GDA leaders in Karachi

KARACHI: A delegation of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) will meet the leadership of Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P) and Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA) tomorrow ahead of the Senate elections, ARY News reported on Saturday.

The PTI delegation members including Asad Umar, Abdul Hafeez Shaikh, Fouzia Hameed and other lawmakers will arrive in Karachi to meet MQM-P leaders at the political party Bahadurabad headquarters at 1:00 pm on Sunday.

The MQM-P leaders headed by Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui will hold a meeting with the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf delegation to discuss strategy for upcoming Senate polls, sources said.

Both political parties are likely to finalise the formula regarding the candidates of the coalition partners in the polls, said sources, adding that they will also discuss steps to curb horse-trading of the Upper House candidates.

Moreover, the PTI delegation will also visit Raja House to meet Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA) leaders to hold consultations over the strategy for Senate polls.

Comments

comments