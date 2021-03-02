ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) said on Tuesday that the Senate elections slated for March 3 (tomorrow) will be held through secret ballot as per the “past practice”.

The ECP decision came a day after the Supreme Court gave its opinion on the presidential reference, ruling that the elections for the upper house of Parliament have to be conducted through secret ballot as required under the Constitution.

Also Read: Supreme Court gives opinion on presidential reference

An ECP meeting with Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja in the chair deliberated the SC opinion and decided to implement it in letter and spirit, according to a statement.

“The Commission is taking all possible steps and measures to fulfill its constitutional duty to check that corrupt practices in the Senate Elections are guarded against,” the ECP said.

Also Read: Here’s full text of Supreme Court opinion on open Senate vote

“The Commission also decided that due to time constrain, ensuing Senate Election scheduled for 3rd March, 2021 will be conducted as provided in the Constitution and Law as per past practice.”

Comments

comments